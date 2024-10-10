Pachinko season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Apple TV+?

Following the end of Pachinko season 2, what are the chances that we actually see a season 3 at some point down the road?

Of course, the first thing that we should really state here is that there is at least a demand among diehard fans for there to be more of the story. This is an incredibly unique series within the landscape of both Apple TV+ as well as all of TV. After all, there are not some huge amount of shows that are told in multiple languages, let alone ones telling a story this sweeping and emotional.

Unfortunately, at the time of this writing, nothing is confirmed when it comes to a Pachinko season 3, but there is still hope. Speaking to TVLine, creator Soo Hugh noted that the hope is that a season 3 could happen to finish out the story:

“When I pitched to Apple and the buyers now five, six years ago, I pitched the entire [three-season] storyline,” Hugh added, “but we’re waiting for news on Season 3 — it’s out of our hands — and we’re also celebrating Season 2, making sure we get to enjoy this.

“It’s tough, because there are so many shows out there … so it feels like, ‘How do we get our show out there, how do we get more eyeballs? How do we get more people to fall in love with it…”

We do agree with the idea that pushing a show like this is challenging, given that it can be really difficult to try to describe in a super-compact amount of time. However, at the same time we do tend to think that it could be incredibly rewarding for those who check it out.

What we are trying to say here is rather simple — if you love the first two seasons, tell your friends! Word-of-mouth is really the best way to ensure the future.

