The Diplomat renewed early for season 3 at Netflix

Even though Netflix has yet to even air The Diplomat season 2, there is still great news to share: A season 3 is coming!

The news of the Keri Russell show’s return was first confirmed over at Variety, and it really signals one thing to us above all others: The streaming service wants to avoid having super-long breaks between a number of their shows at this point and honestly, we understand. Who does that really benefit? This will help everyone get back into production before too long, and it increases our hope that season 3 will arrive either in late 2025 or early 2026.

As for what sort of real-life stories The Diplomat could try to emulate … is there even an easy one to pick? At this point, it certainly feels as though the show could venture forward in a number of different directions and ultimately be okay and honestly, that is a big part of what excites us! There is a chance here for the producers to really tap into some stuff in international relations and political scandals that we don’t often seen; hopefully, the show will also find a way to make sure that they don’t just reach for stories set around the most common places or topics.

While we are sure Russell will be joined by a number of other cast members for the first two seasons, it would not surprise us at all in the event there are a few newcomers and/or big names who turn up from here. After all, isn’t this the sort of show that a lot of people would want to be a part of? It just has so much that it brings to the table that it would be silly to not consider that.

Remember now that season 2 is poised to premiere at the end of the month — there’s a lot to love there, so let’s not get ahead of ourselves…

