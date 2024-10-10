Deal or No Deal Island season 2 cast: Dr Will Kirby, Parvati Shallow

NBC has officially revealed the full cast for Deal or No Deal Island season 2, and let’s just say there are some big surprises!

For the second straight year, the Joe Manganiello-hosted reality show has decided to include some reality TV icons within the rest of the cast. Last time, it was Boston Rob Mariano who almost made it to the very end. Now, you’ve got Survivor icon Parvati Shallow, Big Brother’s own Dr. Will Kirby, and even a familiar face from Australian Survivor in David Genat on board. We are a little surprised to see Will in particular, mostly just because he’s the sort of guy who has shied away from other reality competition shows over the past decade-plus.

To learn a little bit more about the full cast, take a look below…

Rock Carlson, 65 | Henderson, NV

Maria-Grace Cook, 21 | Greer, SC

Seychelle Cordero, 31 | Staten Island, NY

David Genat, 44 | Perth, AU

Courtney Kim, 36 | Charlotte, NC

Will Kirby, 51 | Los Angeles, CA

Alexis Lete, 27 | Louisville, KY

Luke Olejniczak, 29 | Eagle River, WI

Sydnee Peck, 27 | Redondo Beach, CA

Parvati Shallow, 41 | Los Angeles, CA

Phillip Soloman, 37 | Austin, TX

Storm Wilson, 25 | Austin, TX

Dickson Wong, 24 | Wood River, IL

La Shell Wooten, 55 | Chapel Hill, NC

On the surface, it absolutely feels like all three reality stars are going to be easy targets; yet, at the same time, isn’t there a chance we could be surprised here? We tend to think so, all things considered! Deal or No Deal Island is a show that requires some strategy, but there is also a good bit of randomness that does go into who stays and leaves based on how the game is played. The biggest thing that you can do to bolster your odds is try to earn safety during some of the competitions.

There is no premiere date for season 2 as of yet, but we anticipate its return in the winter / spring.

