Grotesquerie season 1 episode 6: Who is under the mask?

We should not be shocked that Grotesquerie season 1 episode 6 ended with a huge cliffhanger — yet, did you think it’d be that crazy?

After all, it feels based on the end of this particular installment that Lois has come face-to-face with the killer; or, someone under a black mask who was about to stab her in front of a menagerie of photos. She lifted the mask off and as she did so, the episode concluded.

So, who is under there? We know that Travis Kelce’s Ed has been a theory for much of the season, as has Father Charlie. Both have their fair share of evidence around them, though we know that there has been speculation, as well, about at least parts of this story being in Lois’ head. Is everything quite happening in the way that it seems?

The preview for what lies ahead seemingly confirms that the killer is a man — and also, you see a scene in there of Lois with Ed and her daughter. Is this confirmation that he’s not the killer? Maybe, but the way in which he speaks to her sounds like he may not even be a real person! This is a part of what makes this show so bizarre — it seems from Lois’ perspective that she is watching someone try to bring about the end of the world, and she is seemingly the only one who can stop them. More and more people around her are going by the wayside, and that does create even more question marks.

While episodes 5 and 6 tonight did not offer up many answers as to who exactly the killer did, they certainly delivered on some of the most grotesque imagery the show has ever delivered our way. It may take some time to recover from it…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

