1923 season 2 star Helen Mirren signs on for next project

While you wait to see 1923 season 2 premiere on Paramount+, we have some great news to report on one of its stars in Helen Mirren!

According to a new report coming in right now from Deadline, the actress is in negotiations to star in The Association on Paramount+ alongside two other well-known actors in Tom Hardy in Pierce Brosnan. This is a show from Guy Ritchie that was originally meant to be connected in some way to Showtime’s Ray Donovan; however, that is no longer the case and it is designed to be its own thing.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Yellowstone season 5 videos!

So what is the actual story meant to be about here? Well, the aforementioned publication has the following logline:

With the most powerful clients in Europe, Guy Ritchie’s The Associate will see family fortunes and reputations at risk, odd alliances unfold, and betrayal around every corner; and while the family might be London’s most elite fixers today, the nature of their business means there is no guarantee what’s in store tomorrow.

Of course, the premise still sounds reasonably similar to Ray Donovan except with more people involved and seemingly in another part of the world. Will it prove to be engaging? With a cast this good, it better!

As for when we are going to be seeing the Yellowstone prequel back…

Let’s just say that the most likely scenario is early 2025. While it is still possible it returns in December, Taylor Sheridan also has so much other stuff coming up. Is there really a need to cram all of this different stuff into a pretty tight window of space? Let’s just say that, at least for now, this is something that we are absolutely left to wonder.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on 1923, including some season 2 premiere date hopes

Are you glad to see Helen Mirren sticking around in TV following 1923 season 2?

Do you think this project is worthwhile? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







