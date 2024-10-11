Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS, October 11, 2024?

Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? We are certainly aware that we do not need to tell you that there is a lot to be excited about soon. While there may only be eight episodes left for the series, we do tend to think that all eight of them are going to be crammed full of nostalgia and big character moments. This show does tend to do a great job of getting you close to the Reagans — we’ve basically been at the this metaphorical dinner table for the past decade and a half.

Unfortunately, we do come bearing some bad news now: The show is not going to be on the air tonight. Instead, the plan remains to bring it back in one week’s time on October 18. Every one of the remaining episodes is going to be memorable in its own way, especially when it comes to seeing some longtime familiar faces.

So, who is going to be back for the next episode in particular? If you have not seen the Blue Bloods season 14 premiere synopsis, take a look at it below:

“Life Sentence” – The Reagans’ professional lives converge when an allegation of jury tampering against Erin intertwines with Danny and Baez’s homicide case and Eddie’s bond to a child murder witness; Frank clashes with his friend and confidant Archbishop Kearns over the death penalty; and when Jamie’s car is stolen, he joins forces with his nephew, Joe Hill, to recover it. Stacy Keach, Peter Hermann and Will Hochman guest star on the 14th season, part two premiere of BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Oct. 18 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

For those wondering, Hochman still has multiple appearances left as Joe Hill — what you see here will not be the end for him.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

