Chicago Fire season 13 episode 3: Jack Damon gone … for good?

Tonight, Chicago Fire season 13 episode 3 brought a moment that so many saw coming: The end of Damon at Firehouse 51.

As it turns out, at the end of the episode Severide’s half-brother indicated that he was gone; meanwhile, Pascal told Kidd that she would be responsible for finding the next person to end up on Truck. It already seems that Damon blames Kelly for what happened, mostly because he feels abandoned due to his arson investigation and everything else going on in his world. Then, Jack did something that would truly cause a mixture of anger and heartbreak: Telling Kelly that he was just like Benny.

So, where do things go from here with this character? We certainly do not think that we are at the end of his arc here. Remember that Chicago Fire is one of those shows that love to have good foils. A character will go away for a long time and then, when you least suspect it, they will find their back and try to cause some chaos. We don’t think that Damon is going to be leaving forever, largely because he is clearly driven by a certain kind of anger. This is the sort of thing that is going to cause people to become transfixed on getting revenge, no matter the cost.

For now, we’ll just take a wait-and-see approach when it comes to Damon’s future. We just hope that Kelly and Stella can be on the same page and beyond that, they are going to be able to deal with what is a pretty emotionally charged situation at the end of the day.

Just remember this: Chicago Fire has a much larger season. Because of that, there are opportunities to revisit all sorts of stories down the road.

What did you think about the end of Chicago Fire season 13 episode 3?

