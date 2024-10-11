Chicago Fire season 13 spoilers: Will Brett or Casey return?

As we dive deeper into Chicago Fire season 13, is there any chance that we are also going to get some substantial looks to the past?

In particular, this feels like as good of a time as ever to dive a little bit into the possibility of seeing more of Casey or Brett. Jesse Spencer and Kara Killmer have both indicated already that they are open to returning to this universe, should the opportunity arise. It really comes down to getting the right story and schedule availability — since the two characters are both together and married, there is a little less of a reason to immediately bring them back. Then again, they both do have plenty of friends in the Windy City!

Speaking to TVLine, showrunner Andrea Newman had the following to say about being about to potentially bring the two back:

“That is always a possibility with them … There’s such a great, deep history on the show with all these characters, and we love bringing everybody back. Severide said it, we’ve all said it, Boden’s certainly said it: Once you’re part of 51, you’re always a part of 51. So we very much live that on the show, as well, and feel like any character that has been a part of our lives and is still around will visit, could come back, could be there any moment. So, yeah, that’s always possible.”

This quote unfortunately does not do a lot to make us think that we are going to be seeing either of them anytime soon; it is a similar thought to what the producers have said for a while about possible crossovers. Sure, it remains something that everyone involved here is entertaining, but that doesn’t mean that there is something that is set in stone.

