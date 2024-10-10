Law & Order: SVU season 26 episode 3: ‘Divide and Conquer’

Do you want to get a better sense of what lies ahead on Law & Order: SVU season 26 episode 3 right now? Well, we are pretty happy to help?

For starters, let’s go ahead and note here that the title for the next installment is “Divide and Conquer,” and we do have a feeling that there is going to be some pretty intense stuff. After all, Kelli Giddish is back as Rollins, and we’re going to see some of how her work does end up making its way stateside.

If you do want to learn a little more about it now, go ahead and check out the full Law & Order: SVU season 26 episode 3 synopsis below:

A couple’s dinner party ends with a violent home invasion and assault by masked men; Rollins suspects the crime is linked to her Intelligence investigation of an international gang of thieves.

If there is any confusion…

Originally, this episode was supposed to air as episode 4, but NBC has chosen to switch it and the previously-planned episode 3 out. This is something that we have seen the network do before, so we can’t be altogether shocked that we are seeing something happen again here.

Ultimately, the thing that we are the most excited for here is something that we have also mentioned in the past — that Rollins is getting a much more extensive role this season and in a role that allows her to do some exciting and interesting stuff. We know already that this is also going to give Carisi a chance to have some interesting spotlights, as well, as he will have to figure out how to be a good parent while also working long hours and dealing with the fact that Rollins is away. We know that the cases will always be the most important, but it’s good to get this personal stuff here and there as well.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

