Law & Order season 24 episode 3 spoilers: Meet Riley’s brother

Want to learn a little bit more about Law & Order season 24 episode 3? Well, for starters, it is coming onto NBC in one week. Not only that, but it is going to have a big-name guest star!

If you love The Blacklist and New Amsterdam, then we’ll go ahead and note here that Ryan Eggold is going to be appearing! He is taking on the role of Vincent Riley’s brother, someone who just so happens to find himself in a not-so-great situation. As you would imagine, this will create some sort of massive conflict of interest — so what is going to happen as a result?

To get a few more details now about what lies ahead, go ahead and check out the full Law & Order season 24 episode 3 synopsis below:

10/17/2024 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : Riley’s personal and professional lives clash when his brother is connected to a murder investigation. Price takes a chance on a witness who can testify to a hidden motive. TV-14

This is easily one of the episodes we are most excited to see this season, in part because we are such a fun of Eggold’s work — also, we know that this is a franchise that almost always does tend to give their guest stars some great material, and we have a hard time thinking that this will be any different here.

As for whether or not Ryan could return again down the road, it is 100% possible; however, at the same time we know that this is the sort of show that does tend to go from one story to another rather quickly. If we see this character return, it would likely be for another, separate story down the line — and would depend on whether or not Eggold is able to return. That is very much a mystery in itself, when you really stop to think about it.

