Teacup series premiere: Who, or what, is Murdermaker?

The Teacup series premiere on Peacock today did a fantastic job of laying the foundation for the rest of the horror drama to come. Yet, we also tend to think that it raises some big questions about what is going on within this rural Georgia community.

Take, for starters, the following super-important question: Who is Murdermaker? Or, what is Murdermaker? At the start of the first episode, you hear the mysterious woman in the woods muttering these words alongside many others; then, after she passed something into Maggie and James’ son Arlo, we started to hear him mutter the same words. This goes along with a warning in episode 2 that everyone needs to hide — but what are they hiding from?

Murdermaker could be the name of the mysterious entity behind all of this. After all, it seems as though the entire cast is trapped within their small ecosystem and if they cross the blue line, it means instant death. Are they a part of some experiment? Is there an apocalyptic world happening around them? The only people who seem to know things right now are Arlo (though he doesn’t quite understand them) and then also the person wearing the gas mask.

Is the gas-mask person Murdermaker? Or, could they actually be a friend? In a way, they are actually trying to warn some of the other characters to not cross over, though it does appear as though they have a particularly threatening way of doing it. (Then again, you can argue that this is the only way others will listen.)

The first two episodes of Teacup are dark and absolutely thrilling. Yet, at the same time, we understand if you’ve got questions about whether or not there is enough time to tie everything up. These episodes are so unbelievably short!

What did you think of the first two episodes of Teacup on Peacock?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here to get all sorts of other updates on the show.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







