Shrinking season 2: Jason Segel on Brett Goldstein role

As we prepare for the Shrinking season 2 premiere over on Apple TV+, there are so many things to be excited about. What’s one of the biggest? Well, to us it is as simple as getting to see Ted Lasso star (and show co-creator) Brett Goldstein play an on-screen role.

To date, a lot of the people affiliated with the show have done a good job keeping this part under wraps. All we can say for sure is that it seems to be a meaningful role, and that Brett has shaved his signature beard in order to play it. If nothing else, this will help to differentiate him a little bit from Roy Kent.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, star and executive producer Jason Segel noted that he actually pushed for Goldstein to play this role, largely because it is so different from what he is know for:

“I knew, secretly, that he wanted to play that part and I knew he would kill it. I have a lot of experience being Marshall Eriksen [in How I Met Your Mother] and then working to have people see me as other characters; I know he probably deals with that as Roy Kent, so I just wanted to be the voice to say no, do something totally different, let’s break that now. And he’s amazing in the show.”

We know that Goldstein has this ability to play characters that have layers and are empathetic and flawed; we tend to think that he could bring all of this to Shrinking in some shape or form. Yet, the focus here is going to be largely still on Segel’s Jimmy as he continues to navigate being one of the most reckless therapists of all time. He clearly wants to help his patients but this season more than ever, there are going to be a lot of consequences to his actions.

