Grotesquerie season 1 episode 5 video: The cast sets the stage

In just a matter of hours, you are going to have a chance to see Grotesquerie season 1 episode 5 and episode 6 arrive on FX. What more can we say about it now?

Well, let’s just go ahead and say that throughout these episodes, things are going to be heating up in a particularly huge way. Sure, this may not be too much of a surprise, but won’t it be fun to see how the cast and crew drop more clues and freak us out along the way? We know that at the end of episode 4, we saw Lois and Sister Megan emerge from the fiery landscape where they were previously guided. The investigation into the killer continues, but they don’t actually have too many precise leads. There is a part of us that remains reasonably transfixed on the idea that Eddie Lachlan (Travis Kelce) is the Big Bad, but is he even a real person? We know that there are a lot of theories about that out there!

Now, if you head over to the link here, you can see a video in which Niecy Nash-Betts and many other cast members set the table for not just this particular episode, but also much of the rest of the series in a unique way. There are going to be a lot of opportunities ahead to see some of these characters tested and for some in particular, this is especially important.

With this very thing in mind now, let’s cast our attention over to none other than Father Charlie for a moment. What’s going on with this guy? He’s clearly got something demented happening when it comes to his willing defiance of all things tied to the church, but how far is he willing to go with it? Is he preaching one day and killing the next?

