American Horror Stories season 4 preview: Bad dreams?

Can you believe that American Horror Stories season 4 is coming in just under one week’s time over on Hulu? It’s been a long wait. Luckily, we do think that it is going to be worth it! This is a show that is bringing you five spooky stories over the course of the day; let’s just hope that they all live up to some of the hype.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a new preview that shows off a lot of what could be coming, including a black-and-white homage, some sort of monster-filled story about dreams, and all sorts of other good stuff. Sure, we don’t see a lot of the actual plot within this promo, but how much should you expect that to be revealed in advance? With a show like this, it is often less about the story and more about the scares … though we personally like to have a combination of them both whenever it is possible.

Now, one of the biggest challenges of this particular season is going to just be getting people on board at a time in which things are so competitive all across the board — and even within the world of Ryan Murphy! Remember that the super-producer already has out there new seasons of Monsters, Grotesquerie, and then also American Sports Story. How is he able to balance all of this in a short period of time, and how can his fans?

Perhaps one of the things that we’re most intrigued about for now is his cast, especially since we’ve got just about everyone from Debby Ryan to Henry Winkler on board.

What do you most want to see moving into American Horror Stories season 4 over on Hulu?

