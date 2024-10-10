Teacup season 1 episode 3, 4 air date: What’s lies ahead?

Following the two-episode premiere of Teacup season 1 today on Peacock, why not look a little more towards the future?

First and foremost, let’s talk schedule here for a moment. The Yvonne Strahovski – Scott Speedman horror drama is doing something a little unique, as there are two new episodes airing a week throughout much of this month. The idea here is, more than likely, to build up some steam leading up to the finale on Halloween. Episodes 3 and 4 are going to start streaming on October 17; then, you will get 5 and 6 on the 24th and then the final two episodes on October 31. This is a short season, but we tend to think that the producers are going to make the most of whatever time they have here.

So do you want to learn more about what’s actually ahead? Well, the most obvious thing that is going to be dealt with here is the desperation these characters feel while trapped at the farm. What’s going to happen to them? What does the mysterious gas-mask figure really want? There is a need for a lot of answers, and hopefully soon.

Below, you can at least see a few more details about both of the upcoming installments…

Season 1 episode 3, “Quiet for No Reason” – After learning a devastating secret about his wife, Ruben joins James to seek help at the Navarro farm; Arlo reveals the terrifying reality of their situation and leads Meryl and Nicholas into the woods.

Season 1 episode 4, “In the Heart of the Country” – James and Ruben are held captive at the Navarro farm; on their way back from the woods, Arlo, Meryl and Nicholas encounter McNab, a mysterious man who claims to help, but whose true intentions remain unclear.

