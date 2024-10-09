Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: Cam campaigns again (day 85)

At some point in the next 48 hours, we are going to see the next Big Brother 26 eviction happen — is everything solidified now?

Well, let’s just start by noting that while it seems like the eviction will happen Thursday night live, we wouldn’t put it past the show to pre-tape it tomorrow to give themselves more time to plan out the endgame and the final Head of Household Competitions. Things have moved at a relative crawl for days now, but we’ll at least give Cam credit for this: Continuing to check in with Veto holder Makensy and plead his case.

Cam isn’t trying to badger Makensy and make her want to change her mind; he just realizes that he’s in danger, and wants to ensure he can answer any questions or concerns. She asked him if he would have wanted to keep Kimo over her, given that he wanted to keep Kimo over Rubina last week. He denied that, and said that he was willing to vote out Kimo for the betterment of the other two. She continued to tell him that she felt the same about keeping him over Rubina; also, Rubina still hasn’t campaigned! She’s said to Makensy that she wants to talk to her but as of right now, still hasn’t done it.

At the time of this writing, we do actually think that keeping Cam is the right move — if for no other reason than that Cam has a slightly better chance in our mind of winning the final HoH than Rubina. If that happens, there’s at least a small chance he evicts Chelsie and saves Makensy from herself. We tend to think if she wins, she takes Chelsie to the end, gets obliterated, and is utterly shocked that she’s been a puppet for most of the past couple of months.

(Remember that Cam may be closer to Chelsie, but we personally think he’s smart enough to realize that he has no argument versus her in the end.)

