Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: Has Rubina talked to Makensy?

We’re now into day 85 of Big Brother 26, and this should be the time that everyone is thinking about getting to finale night.

Yet, how many are doing it? This is where we get into our frustrations about day 84 in totality, where there was almost no real gametalk at all.

If you are Makensy, for example, this could have been a great chance to try to solidify options down the road. If you want to keep Cam as the sole vote (which seems to be your intention), shouldn’t you be doing something to solidify something in the final three so that you take each other to the end? Are you too far under Chelsie’s spell? At this point, we tend to think that Cam is more likely to take Makensy than she is to take him, and that is absurd, all things considered.

Meanwhile, if you are Rubina, shouldn’t you be doing something more to campaign? Think about it this way: There’s a chance Big Brother 26 tapes the final four eviction tomorrow (we have seen something similar before) and if that is the case and she does nothing today, she’s screwed herself of an opportunity. It may not do anything, you still have to fight for your life in the game. It just feels like she’s rolled over and already accepted her fate when she could try to offer up some sort of deal. A great argument for her would be that even though she may have T’kor and Kimo’s votes, she has almost a zero percent chance of any others and Cam is at least a physical threat. (Even if he hasn’t won much, you have to worry.)

We’ll at least give Cam credit for having a conversation with Makensy on Sunday; Chelsie, meanwhile, is already in the driver’s seat. She doesn’t need to do much more than what she already is to succeed in this game.

