Monsieur Spade season 2 renewal: An October 2024 update

Are we going to learn something more about a Monsieur Spade season 2 between now and the end of October? Make no mistake, we desperately want it! This is really just a matter of if AMC wants it and from there, how they are going to work to make it happen.

For now, let’s just go ahead and say that things do remain somewhat up in the air, at least through the extent that the network has never officially canceled the show. However, at the same time they could just claim this is a limited series and move forward, but that’s what makes this situation so difficult! Theoretically there is so much story you could tell with Clive Owen as Sam Spade, but there are a lot of different factors that would be used in order to properly determine what AMC’s decision is going to be.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more MONSIEUR SPADE videos!

Here is what we like to think is going on behind the scenes right now: Executives are getting a better sense of how the first season has performed on Netflix. They can then compare that to what we got on the network and AMC+ throughout the year; then, look at the budget, possible stories, and cast availability. We have seen shows renewed substantial periods of time after they aired before, so it would not be too much of a surprise if something similar happens here, as well.

Now if there is anything going against the show at the moment, it likely has to do with the idea that The Maltese Falcon is a property that is foreign for a lot of younger viewers out there. It is worth watching, but it may take more effort on audience acquisition.

Related – Be sure to get some more news regarding Monsieur Spade right now, including the latest from the show’s EP

Do you want to see a Monsieur Spade season 2 happen at AMC down the road?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







