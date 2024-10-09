The Penguin season 1 video: Colin Farrell on becoming Oz Cobb

There are a few things that are pretty astounding at this point about The Penguin at HBO and Max — and it starts with the transformation. How is Colin Farrell able to transform himself into Oz Cobb, both physically and mentally?

Well, of course this is one of those things that takes a village to do, as Farrell had to undergo an hours-long transformation in order to play this part. It was an enormous ordeal, one that took so much from the actor that we’re not sure that we’ll see a season 2 proper again. (With that being said, we do firmly expect to see Colin back for The Batman: Part II down the road.)

If you head over here, you can see a new featurette with Farrell and many other folks behind the scenes at The Penguin, one that does offer a pretty comprehensive account of how everything gets put together behind the scenes to make the magic happen. It’s a clear sign of how much passion and care was put into this particular part of the world. We do understand that the state of the DC Universe is a little bit confusing these days in between the James Gunn branch and what is going on here, but we do think that Matt Reeves and the rest of his team are doing some great work. They are making a version of the comics that is gritty, but also still leaves the door open for colorful characters. It is almost a balancing act of a lot of the various adaptations that we’ve seen on these characters over the years.

Now, we do tend to think that Oz is going to make his way through the season in one piece, but could there still be obstacles coming his way? Let’s just say that this is our expectation…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

