Abbott Elementary season 4 episode 2 spoilers: ‘Ringworm’

Following the big premiere tonight on ABC, do you want to learn a little bit more about Abbott Elementary season 4 episode 2?

The first thing that we really should note here is that at this point in the show’s run, most viewers probably have a general sense of what to expect. There are a few storylines that last over the course of the season, but also some isolated stuff that is really representative of what people go through during the school year. This next installment is titled “Ringworm” for a reason.

Below, you can check out the full Abbott Elementary season 4 episode 2 synopsis with more insight as to what lies ahead:

When it’s revealed that a student in Jacob’s class has ringworm, the faculty must band together to stop it from spreading through the entire school.

Obviously, this is something that would send an almost-instant panic throughout the school since you have to figure out how to handle it, but also handle it fast. You also need to figure out a way in which to do it without making the kid feel really terrible or bullied at the same time. These are the nuances that go into being a teacher here, since you have to balance a lot of different stuff at the same time.

In a lot of ways, this episode will also represent more of what the rhythm is going to be for the second season. Remember for a moment here that this is going to be a larger and more substantial season than what we had earlier this year, so that means a better chance to dive into a lot of subjects — while also addressing some of what is going on with Janine and some of the other characters away from the classroom.

