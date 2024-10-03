Abbott Elementary, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia to cross over

For everyone out there who loves Abbott Elementary and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, we have news that could make everyone cheer!

According to a report from Deadline, it has been confirmed that at least some cast members from the iconic FXX comedy will be appearing in the fourth season of the Quinta Brunson – ABC comedy. You could argue that this is the most surprising crossover since that one that featured Bones and Sleepy Hollow but at the same time, it does make at least some sense. Both shows are set in the same city, and while Abbott Elementary may be produced by Warner Bros. TV, it airs on a network that shares a parent company in Disney with FXX. There were logistical reasons to make this work.

As exciting as all of this is, there is still one pretty enormous question that we have to ask at this particular moment in time: How can you adjust some of the Sunny gang for network television? If there is one thing that we know about the likes of Mac and Charlie, it is that they swear and swear often. We almost wonder if you could just title this episode “The Gang Ruins an Elementary School,” but that all remains to be seen. We just hope that this is something more than just some 20-second cameo where you see some of the characters and that’s it.

The new season of Abbott Elementary is premiering soon on ABC. If you want to learn more about the premiere titled “Back to School,” take a look now below:

The neighboring construction site of a new golf course is causing issues at Abbott, forcing the teachers to find creative solutions. An HR representative visits the school. Following their kiss, Janine and Gregory’s relationship status is revealed.

