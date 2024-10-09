The Irrational season 2 premiere: Is Rose leaving?

We will be the first to admit that entering tonight’s The Irrational season 2 premiere, we had concerns aplenty about Rose. For starters, was she going to be okay? Also, what would happen on the other side of this dramatic situation?

Well, for the final five minutes of the premiere, the Jesse L. Martin series did its very best to give us a jump-scare for the ages! The producers did work for a while to make us think that something really bad was, in fact, going to happen — and it still did, in a way! Remember that at the conclusion of the story, we ended up seeing Karen David’s character take off to Dubai. (Of course, her taking off to another country is nowhere near as bad as her straight-up dying or being stuck away from Alec forever.)

So why is she leaving so fast? So much of it actually does feel very much tied to some of the trauma that she’s endured, as this is not something that you are going to be able to shake off right away. Another part of it may just be fear that something may go awry with their relationship because of all both of them have gone through.

Speaking to The Wrap, creator Arika Mittman at least gives us a comforting indicator that the character will not be away from the show for too much time:

“Rose will not be gone for long … I really like the idea of telling these really adult relationship stories, like ‘How can you be friends with your ex? How do you start a new relationship when you’ve just gotten out of a 15-year one.’”

Hopefully, the slow ride for the two of them will be fun … and Rose will be around for a lot of it.

