The Gilded Age season 3 premiere date: October 2024 update

We know that The Gilded Age season 3 is deep into production at this point — does this mean a premiere date is coming soon?

On paper, it is fair to say that this is a show that could be turned around somewhat fast. This is not The Last of Us or House of the Dragon, which each require a pretty rigorous amount of post-production in order to get on the air. The biggest challenge with the period drama is simply getting all of the costumes right, filming the scenes with a lot of extras, and securing the right locations. These are big challenges, but they don’t mean that you need to tack on 8-10 months to the end of filming to resolve them.

Now that we’ve said all of this, it does not necessarily mean that The Gilded Age is about to be heading back to HBO in the near future. At the time of this writing, or feeling is that we’re going to be stuck waiting until at least the spring or summer of next year to see it may — and personally, we think it is going to be around June. Remember that the network already has shows set for the first half of 2025, with the two notable ones being The Last of Us and The White Lotus. Unless the network wants to double-up and through the Julian Fellowes series on the air in one of those windows, we’ll be waiting a little bit longer. The only other question is whether it will air before or after the Game of Thrones prequel A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, which has finished filming but is only six episodes long.

If we’re lucky, a premiere date for season 3 will be announced in the spring — in other words, don’t expect a lot of big reveals anytime soon.

