FROM season 3 episode 4 spoilers: Victor’s storytime?

As we get ourselves prepared to see FROM season 3 episode 4 on MGM+ this weekend, are you ready to get some info from Victor? Maybe we have our expectations too high but based on what this character is saying now, it actually seems as though some more answers could be coming our way.

If you head over to the official Twitter for the show, you can see a teaser image with the caption of “We need to build a fort, and then I’m going to tell a story.” What does it all mean?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for new FROM videos every week!

Well, one of the things that we’ve long known is that Victor is a character who has repressed a lot, whether it be key info or even some parts of his own childhood. He may be somewhat fearful to let all of this information out, as well. If he’s gone through terrible stuff because of his past, why would he want to share it?

This then brings us back to why Victor wants to build a fort. He is someone who is still childlike despite what he’s gone through, almost as though he is working to try and live out a part of himself that he’s never quite had. A fort could help him to feel safe, whether it be from his own secrets or even himself. He knows more about this town than anyone else who is still alive; let’s just hope that episode 4 gets us on the road to answers.

Now, here is the other thing to consider. Even if Victor does have an added sense of awareness about the town, will it actually help anyone? Well, maybe it is a combination of this plus Tabitha returning that could…

Related – Be sure to get some more news on FROM season 3, including what else is ahead

What do you think we could be learning from Victor during FROM season 3 episode 4 this weekend?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







