Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2: Ewan McGregor still wants more

Even though Obi-Wan Kenobi streamed on Disney+ more than two years ago, one of the show’s stars is not giving up on more. As a matter of fact, he is still discussing the possibility quite openly!

Speaking at a recent panel at LA Comic-Con, the actor (per Entertainment Weekly) had to following to say about a potential return as the title character:

“Obviously, between the end of the Obi-Wan Kenobi series and when Alec Guinness is Obi-Wan Kenobi, there’s got to be another few stories in there … We’re definitely hoping, or, well, exploring that, I think would be the word to say.”

Of course, Ewan wanting to do more does not mean that more will happen, and we’ve yet to hear anything from Disney or Lucasfilm to indicate that this is changing. The first season was a limited series with a clear beginning, middle, and end, and we also tend to think that if there is going to be more, it would likely have to distance itself further from the Skywalker saga. After all, there are only so many times you can throw Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin together before it starts to feel a bit silly, and we also tend to think that there had to be more to the former’s life beyond this, and some other adventures he could take. Some of that would be quite fun to behold!

McGregor also said at the event that he would not be opposed to even a prequel that explored more of the Clone Wars, even if that would require some de-aging done on him.

For the time being, let’s just wait and see if anyone does come up with a solid story to make another season happen. Given the recent failure of The Acolyte, we do tend to think that Disney would benefit from having another solid property with familiar faces.

Do you still want to see an Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2 happen at Disney+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

