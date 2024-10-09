Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 8: More discoveries

As we prepare to see Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 8 on Hulu next week, what stories can you be excited to see?

Well, we do know that at the center of everything at this point is a big-time showdown between the Westies and the trio, with an assist from the actors in Eva Longoria, Zach Galifianakis, and Eugene Levy. After all, remember that at the end of episode 7, Howard was able to piece together that someone other than Dudenoff was cashing his checks, and that led to the reveal that the Westies are involved. Did they kill the film professor? There’s a chance of that and if not, they were at least taking advantage of his death to profit on it themselves. This sets the stage for all sorts of possibilities, including that the group was being blackmailed by someone to use the infamous apartment. Or, who knows? Maybe one of them did kill Sazz, after all…

Of course, star Michael Cyril Creighton (Howard) is not going to give everything away at this point. Yet, he did tell TV Insider that the end of episode 8 sets the stage for some fantastic stuff as we move forward:

“[This story takes] us in an incredible direction that I don’t know that I can even articulate, but it is an incredible mystery. There are so many incredible mysteries this season. It’s not just one. And I was truly very excited to see how integral Howard was in cracking one of these mysteries … I think the last three episodes are going to really delight you. I think it’s a really fun ride and very hard to predict.”

The latter part of this is especially important for all of us who are sitting around somewhere thinking that we have actually managed to figure a lot of this out in advance. In reality, this all should be really tough to piece together!

What revelations do you think are coming entering Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 8?

