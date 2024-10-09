American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez episode 6 preview

Next week on FX, you will have an opportunity to see American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez episode 6 arrive. What can you expect moving forward?

Well, let’s just say that at this point, we are reaching the point in the story here that is largely about the public starting to get more involved in the story. Hernandez is at this point a key player with New England, someone who is a part of an environment known for winning. That comes with a spotlight, and of course that only serves to cover things up for so long.

Below, you can see the full American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez episode 6 synopsis with a few finer details:

As his NFL stardom rises, Aaron commits a violent act that casts a haunting shadow over his picture-perfect life.

This episode, at least in some ways, could be viewed as the turning point for a lot of the story. A lot of the first five installments are a part of the narrative that people may be less familiar with but moving forward, we at least start to think that sports fans were starting to pay serious attention. This is a big part of what does make this show rather complicated, all things considered — while there’s no denying that Hernandez’s story is shocking and notorious, it is also so recent that it raises the questions as to whether or not this show was needed. Or, at the very least, whether or not it was needed right now. That is nothing against the producers or actors on the show; there are just some inherent issues here that are a little bit tricky to resolve.

We know that the reaction to the show has in some ways been mixed — realistically, we would compare it so far to Clipped, another limited series earlier this year that drew big reactions from a number of people online.

What do you want to see moving into American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez episode 6?

Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some additional updates.

