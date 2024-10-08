Accused season 2 episode 2: Justin Chambers, more to guest star

After the premiere today on Fox, are you excited to learn a little more about Accused season 2 episode 2? Well, we know that one thing stands out above all else with this show: Guest stars! After all, the season 2 premiere features visits from William H. Macy and Felicity Huffman. Moving forward now, you are going to have a chance to see Orange is the New Black star Taylor Schilling plus also Grey’s Anatomy alum Justin Chambers and then Danny Pino of Law & Order: SVU / Mayans MC fame.

Will these actors help to bring some viewers? There’s at least a chance of this, as one of the most appealing things about this show is that you can see a different story every week without any sort of prior knowledge. This format worked well the first time, so why not change things up?

If you do want to get some more details now about what the future holds, go ahead and check out the full season 2 episode 2 synopsis below:

A nurse (Schilling)- who let her anger get the best of her – is put on trial after an incident of intense road rage in the all-new “April’s Story” episode of Accused airing Tuesday, October 15 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (ACU-201) (TV-14 L, V)

Now, will the show be as popular as it was the first time around? We’ll at least say that it makes a good bit of sense that the show premiered after the Vice-Presidential Debate so it does not have to worry about competition from that. It really just comes down here to Fox’s own marketing, and that could be a challenge given the fact that there are not a lot of scripted shows on the network these days that are setting the world on fire.

What do you most want to see moving into Accused season 2 episode 2?

Do you think that the presence of some of these guest stars is going to help in the ratings? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here to get some more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







