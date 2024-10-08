Murder in a Small Town season 1 episode 4: A Smallville reunion

As we prepare to see Murder in a Small Town season 1 episode 4 on Fox next week, let’s just say there are reasons for nostalgic fans to smile. After all, there’s a pretty epic reunion coming for people who loved to check out Smallville so many years ago.

Not only are you going to see Kristin Kreuk of course appear on the series again next week, but she will be joined by none other than Erica Durance! Just in case you needed a reminder of how the series is being marketed, let’s just say that we’ve got it now.

If you want to get some more insight into what the actual story will be for these two moving forward, go ahead and check out the Murder in a Small Town season 1 episode 4 synopsis below:

At a fundraiser for her arts center, Cassandra reunites with a childhood friend who later discovers that her husband has gone missing and that a crime scene has unfolded in her home. Cassandra shares clues with Alberg as he investigates the mysterious disappearance, unveiling secrets and the truth behind a marriage in the all-new “Prized Possessions” episode of Murder in a Small Town airing Tuesday, October 15 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (MST-104) (TV-14 L,S,V)

If there is one thing that we do still need to see here…

Well, that’s pretty simple: It would be nice to get a better sense of if the numbers for this show can grow over the next few weeks. Last week there was a huge obstacle courtesy of the Vice Presidential Debate but tonight, there is not that much in the way of competition out there. How is the show going to be able to contend with that? This is something we are certainly curious to find out about, especially since this show feels like it could go on for some time.

