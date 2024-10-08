Only Murders in the Building season 4: EP on Loretta, Doreen fight

The moment that we saw Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 7 on Hulu, it was abundantly clear what would be discussed after the fact: The fight that took place between Loretta and Doreen. You don’t get Meryl Streep and Melissa McCarthy together to do something boring, and this was as broad and physical a thing as you could have ever expected the two to be involved in.

So, did the moment work? Well, that’s up for debate. It was pretty funny, though it hardly furthered along the story of the season.

Speaking to TVLine, showrunner John Hoffman indicated that the first order of business here was getting Streep on board:

“Before the season began, I had dinner with Marty and Meryl, and I was just going to walk Meryl through her storyline for the season … I teed all of that up, and then I said, ‘There’s going to be a catfight, basically over Oliver, between you and Melissa McCarthy.’ And literally, I watched her raise her hands over her head, and she went, ‘I bet on me.’”

From there, the EP indicated that he had a chat with McCarthy:

“I was pitching her and I said, ‘So, your character’s name is Doreen,’ and she said, ‘I’m in!’ … Then I went down the list of things — all of the dolls, the Charles relationship, the Oliver relationship… and when I got to that scene, she goes, ‘I’m going to hang up because I’m going to pass out. I’m so in love with everything you’re telling me.”

Did the two stars do their own stunts?

Well, for a good percentage of it they did! The two worked hard to plot out a lot of the fight themselves, and it really seems as though they embraced and had fun with the ridiculousness of it. For Loretta, there is also good news on the other side as she and Oliver are now engaged. Could we have a wedding coming up soon?

