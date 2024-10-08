9-1-1: Lone Star season 5: Jim Parrack on Sierra McClain exit

We know that there are a lot of people who miss Sierra McClain as Grace on 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5, but does anyone miss her more than Jim Parrack? That feels unlikely. After all, the two have worked together on-screen for so long and we tend to think that there was quite an adjustment that went into not having her around.

If you have not heard, it seems as though McClain’s exit is due in part to contract negotiations that went down in between seasons, and is certainly not something that anyone expected ahead of time.

Speaking to TVLine, Parrack had nothing but wonderful things to say about his former co-star, including that the two did talk leading up to the start of production:

“I love and respect her so much … She’s such a good, high-integrity human being. I said, ‘Look, trust yourself and do whatever you think is best.’ There was no part of me, on a human level or a friend level, that would talk her out of an important decision like that … Of course I was like, ‘D–n, that’s one of the best acting partners I’ve ever had, and now I’m going to be without her.”

We do tend to think that moving forward, we are going to have a chance to see Judd struggle to some extent without Grace around — which should not be all that much of a shock. This is someone who was such an emotional rock for him that of course, it makes all the sense in the world that he would have a hard time without her being around. This is without even mentioning a lot of the standard dangers that go along with being a part of this ensemble.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

