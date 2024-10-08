Agatha All Along spoilers: Show EP on Mephisto mystery

As we approach the next new episode of Agatha All Along on Disney+, is it fair to say that the Mephisto toothpaste is out of the tube?

Well, we understand the audible screams that came out of the character being mentioned — even if it was just in passing! This is someone very well-known and loved from the comics so inherently, with that is going to come a lot of expectations. There is also that larger question of whether or not they will be fully introduced here, especially in a show that has a lot of larger stuff going on.

So do we have a firm answer to this from executive producer Jac Schaeffer? Not exactly. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, she indicated that it took a lot to even get that mention on the screen:

“It was a conversation with [Agatha] executive producer Mary Livanos, [Marvel’s head of streaming] Brad [Winderbaum] and [Marvel Studios boss] Kevin [Feige], but it is a mention that is larger than me and this show. It is the larger Marvel-ness of it … So it is not about me bristling or having any kind of a reaction or agenda, mostly because that type of fevered discourse that is very, very rooted in the comics is not as interesting to me as the current story being told in the series at hand.”

So what in the world does this mean?

As you would imagine, this is as difficult thing to parse as almost any tease you are going to get regarding the Marvel universe. The only way that we can read it is that at some point, we are going to be getting Mephisto somewhere … it’s just a matter of where, when, and maybe even how? There are always larger plans with these such things, but we’ve been around this superhero block enough to know that not everything tends to happen in the most expected of ways.

Related – Check out some more updates when it comes to Agatha All Along right now

What do you most want to see on Agatha All Along moving forward?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







