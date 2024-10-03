Agatha All Along episode 5 preview: The Teen mystery continues

Next week Disney+ is going to bring you Agatha All Along episode 5 — so what will the central story here be with it?

Well, obviously the bulk of this show is about the Witches’ Road and in the end, that is not something that is going to change. However, there are emotional struggles that could dot every step forward, and one of the biggest ones at this point is tied almost entirely to Teen and the reveals that have happened courtesy of Rio already.

So is Teen Agatha’s son? Not so much, and this is the sort of twist that could cause Kathryn Hahn’s character to feel a certain type of way. That’s without even noting all the theories online suggesting that Teen could be tied to another important character — someone tied to Agatha’s past in a notable way as well. We hesitate to say a whole lot more here.

As for the chemistry between Agatha and Rio, it is clearly there and it is palpable. Will anything more come from it? You can argue that it should, but we also do not think the producers are eager to rush anything more along with it. They love the lingering mysteries and in this world, feelings can be a mystery of their own.

One other thing worth noting

Next week’s episode marks the official halfway point for this nine-episode season. With that, it is fair to say that this could be the perfect opportunity to further along the story and deliver one of the most important twists we’ve had a chance to see yet. At this point, why wouldn’t we want this? One of the great things about the original WandaVision was the capacity to take huge swings and surprise even some people who are diehard Marvel fans.

What do you most want to see moving into Agatha All Along episode 5 when it arrives on Disney+?

Not only that, but what have you thought about the first four episodes? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates.

