Ginny & Georgia season 3 premiere date: October 2024 update

Is there a chance that we’re going to get a Ginny & Georgia season 3 premiere date at some point in the month of October?

Now, we should start off here by nothing that 100%, there is enthusiasm to see the next chapter for this particular show — and why would there not be? Not only has it been off the air for a long time, but the last season also concluded with a huge cliffhanger! That’s the sort of thing that not only makes you want to get answers, but potentially see them sooner rather than later. After all, filming has already wrapped!

Unfortunately, at the time of this writing there is no clear sense that we are going to be getting some more insight on the show’s future anytime soon. If there was going to be new episodes airing this year, it would have to be close to Christmas given how much lead-up time there is between an announcement for a scripted show and it actually coming back on the air. At that point, there’s just no real reason to make something happen given that we are already going to see Virgin River close to the end of that month — and that is in addition to the much-anticipated Squid Game season 2 coming on December 26.

At this point, it feels like the fairest assumption to make here is that Ginny & Georgia will return within the first few months of next year, and there could be a premiere-date announcement at some point before the end of the holiday season. We do think winter is a great launching pad for this show — especially since that is when we have seen it come back at various points in the past.

