Ginny & Georgia season 3 premiere date hopes as filming wraps

With us now into September, is there more we can say about a Ginny & Georgia season 3 premiere date? Well, of course there is a lot we can say on the subject now, including that we would just like the show back as soon as possible.

Is there any hope that we’re actually going to see it arrive on Netflix soon? Unfortunately, the simple answer is “not really.” We’ve yet to see any evidence that the series will be back soon, and with that, all we can do is just sit back and be patient — though the good news is that filming has wrapped on the latest batch of episodes. We personally tend to think that we will return to this story at some point in 2025 — maybe we will get a full premiere date closer to the end of the year, but that’s no guarantee.

At the very least, we do have a little more news that we can share here from a casting point of view. According to a report from TVLine, there are two new people who are going to be coming into the world in some capacity.

Ty Doran – The Manifest alum will be on board here as Wolfe, “a laid back guy in Ginny’s poetry class who doesn’t particularly like poetry.” We’ll go ahead and admit that we’ve met people like this before, so it does feel like there’s a good chance that they will be deeply cynical.

Noah Lamanna – Meanwhile, the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and Beacon 23 performer is going to play Tris, “a super smart skateboarder who is friends with Marcus and Silver, and who peer tutors.”

If you watched the first two seasons of the show, then you already know somewhat the sort of show that you’re getting here — let’s just say that there are a lot of different genres that will be put into a package here.

