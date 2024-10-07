NCIS: Origins series premiere video: The concerns over Gibbs

In just one week’s time you are going to have a chance to see the NCIS: Origins series premiere over on CBS — want to learn more about it?

Well, one of the things that is going to be so interesting about this particular show is learning how, once upon a time, Leroy Jethro Gibbs was not really viewed as some sort of super-agent. As a matter of fact, there were concerns that he would not be able to do the job at all!

If you head over to TV Insider right now, you can see a preview for the first episode that amplifies some of the concerns that were out there about the character, with a lot of them tied to the fact that he lost his wife and daughter. He’s failed his psych evaluation and is dubbed “crazy.”

So how does he end up becoming the version of the guy we saw on the flagship NCIS for so many years? Based on what we can estimate right now, it feels like Mike Franks is going to be one of those people who has a significant role to play in it — and we also tend to think that he will have some help in other capacities as well. This show is going to most likely show us that as much as Gibbs may like to say sometimes that he can do things alone, he’s always had a team around him in this particular job. We’re going to meet many of them here, and of course at some point, we certainly think there are going to be some opportunities to see a number of other callbacks to people from the original show’s lore.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on NCIS: Origins right now and what you can expect

What are you the most interested in seeing when it comes to the NCIS: Origins premiere on CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some more updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







