Grotesquerie season 1: How much did Niecy Nash-Betts know?

There is so much that is compelling about Grotesquerie season 1 on FX, but at the center of everything remains a big mystery. Who is the title murderer, and are we going to see them be caught? Niecy Nash-Betts’ character of Lois is doing whatever she can to find answers, but doing this is hard since she just keeps running into more and more strange symbolism.

On the surface, it is easy to suspect that Travis Kelce’s character of Ed could be the killer, though the end of episode 4 could cast some doubt on that due to his whereabouts while Lois and Sister Megan were out in the midst of the fire. Of course, he also could’ve planned things far in advance, no?

Regardless of the identity of the killer or where things ultimately go here, one thing remains clear: The story is going to stay intense. What’s also interesting is that through much of the series, the show’s leading lady did not know how the story was going to end!

Speaking to Collider in a new interview, Nash-Betts had the following to say on that subject:

With this, [there are] 10 episodes and, from the beginning, I got one through nine. I didn’t know how it was gonna end, but I knew everything that was gonna happen up to the ending. That still doesn’t mean things don’t pop up because this is Ryan. He will say, “I’m adding a layer. I want you to do this. I want you to do that.” You still have to leave room for magic, even though you know where the story is going.

Now, could the ending give us a cliffhanger? We’ll have to wait and see on that…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

