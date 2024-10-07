Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3: EP on premiere date

We know that Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3 has yet to be officially ordered at Prime Video. Yet, at the same time, that feels like a foregone conclusion! The show is incredibly popular and within that, the producers have spoken in the past about there being a five-season plan.

So, when are we going to get that renewal? More than likely, in the near future, and this is going to kick-start what is a lengthy process that will lead to more eventually hitting the streaming service.

Personally, we have said that season 3 of the fantasy epic will likely air in the summer or fall of 2026, mostly because a lot of big-budget Amazon shows appear to be on a two-season path. Speaking in an interview now with Deadline, executive producer Patrick McKay used an analogy to explain the uncertainty around the show’s future:

… I was just blessed to have a beautiful baby girl. She’s a year old now, and people often ask you, any more kids? And how long will it take to make the next one? Well, it takes nine months to just get a baby, and it takes the time that it takes and there’s no way to rush it. So we’re working very hard on it and are deep in the writing process and are really excited about where it’s going to go. But I don’t think, we don’t have a date right now.

At this point, it should be pretty clear that what matters the most here is not when exactly the show comes out; instead, it is that the end product is worth the wait. We know that the series can be polarizing, but it has delivered some memorable sequences and we do think there is a lot of potential.

