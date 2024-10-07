The Bear season 4 premiere date: October 2024 update

Now that we are firmly into October 2024, is there something more that we can say when it comes to The Bear and a season 4 premiere date?

Well, the first that we obviously should say here is quite simple: A good chunk of this season has already been filmed! That may be crazy to think about, but it also does not make it any less true. It does presumably seem as though there is more work to be done here in order to polish things up, and that means that we could be waiting until early next year for the cameras to start rolling again.

Because of everything we’ve already mapped out here, one thing should be abundantly clear — we are probably not going to see a premiere date announced this month, or the rest of the year. Based on everything that we know at present, we tend to think that the folks at FX and Hulu are going to do whatever they can to ensure that they stick to the pattern the past few years. The fourth season of The Bear is likely coming next June, and a specific premiere date will be announced in the spring.

As for whether or not season 4 is going to be the final one, that remains to be seen — but there is a chance. We have said this for a good while now, but we do think that this is one of those shows that is likely going to leave people wanting more rather than trying to potentially overstay its welcome. Also, we tend to think that before too long, a lot of the cast members are going to want to move on to do other things.

