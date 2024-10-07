The CW moves Sophie Turner series Joan to Friday nights

When you look at the fall schedule for The CW, it was easy to be perhaps the most curious about Joan. After all, consider the following: The six-episode series has a big star in Game of Thrones alum Sophie Turner, and it marked a chance to really deliver something new and different.

In general, you could make an argument here that this is the sort of international co-production that the network should be investing in, one with a familiar face that couple appeal to mainstream audiences. If you are trying to avoid exclusive, US-based productions, it feels like a show like this has a much higher ceiling than an important with a fairly similar premise and style to what we’ve seen so many other times over the years.

Now, here is where things start to get a little bit weird. According to a report coming in from Deadline, the network is officially moving Joan to Fridays starting on October 11, swapping spots with Inside the NFL.

Why make this move? It is possible that The CW actually thinks that this will boost the ratings for the sports show, and that there may not be much competition for a scripted miniseries on Friday nights … it just doesn’t feel that way. Instead, this feels more like a strange and super-random swap for a show that just started, which is going to confuse viewers and make the series even harder to find. It is a microcosm for how a lot of the newer scripted efforts have gone at the network since the Nexstar takeover, where one of their sole highlights may be Wild Cards. Other than that, a lot of their other shows have either been forgotten about or are of the unscripted variety. One of them in The Librarians: The Next Chapter was eventually moved over to TNT.

