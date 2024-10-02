Joan season 1 episode 2 air date, more on Sophie Turner series

Following the big premiere today on The CW, what more can we say about Joan season 1 episode 2? There is a lot to dissect — at this point, that is 100% clear.

First and foremost, though, we recognize that a lot of viewers may not be aware of this British drama, despite the fact that it features a relatively big name in Sophie Turner. The show has flown somewhat under the radar and yet, it represents what the aforementioned network is trying to do now: Present shows that are geared to a slightly older audience.

For a few details about the show overall, check out the full description courtesy of The CW below:

Sophie Turner (“Game of Thrones,” “X-Men: Dark Phoenix,” “The Staircase”) stars as notorious jewel thief Joan Hannington in this exhilarating yet emotional story set against the vibrant backdrop of the 1980s — an era known for its bold fashion trends, iconic music and cultural shifts.

The series opens with Joan, a fiery and uncompromising woman in her twenties who is deeply scarred and vulnerable. She is a devoted mother to her six-year-old daughter, Kelly, but is trapped in a disastrous marriage with a violent criminal named Gary. When Gary goes on the run, Joan seizes the opportunity to create a new life for herself and her daughter.

Joan becomes a masterful jewel thief. She embarks on a thrilling, high-stakes journey that challenges her every limit, driven by her desire to care for her daughter and create a secure home for them both. Through her sharp intelligence, charm and talent for impersonation and performance, we follow the twists and turns in Joan’s life, the ups and downs, the heartache and the joy that makes this story so compelling to follow.

Now when it comes to episode 2…

Well, you are going to see the show back next week with another story that will expand some of the title character’s journey — and also, some of her struggles. We know that this is a show about family to some extent, but also thievery at the same time.

For more, take a look at the attached synopsis:

THE GLAMOUROUS LIFE – Joan (Sophie Turner) falls for Boisie (Frank Dillane) who recognizes her innate talent. She enjoys the spoils of crime in glamorous Spain, but faces scrutiny over her role as a mother (#102). The episode was written by Anna Symon and directed by Richard Laxton. The CW original airdate 10/9/2024.

