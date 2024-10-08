Only Murders in the Building season 4: Oliver, Loretta engaged

For most of Only Murders in the Building season 4, there has been a romantic subplot with Oliver and Loretta at the center of it. We know that the two care about each other greatly and yet, they’ve also had their fair share of conflict. Or, to be more specific, a one-sided conflict.

You see, Martin Short’s character has spent a good bit of time as of late freaking out about a wide array of different things, with one of the biggest being the oh-so-simple fact that his girlfriend has been seen in social-media photos with another man. (Or, to be more specific, the arm of a hunky man.) This led to him eventually creating a fake profile and doing whatever he possibly could in order to connect with her. When he called her to express his feelings, all he got was an “ugh.”

The problem? As it turns out, he was actually talking to her stand-in who was dressed in a lot of gauze. By virtue of that, she never heard the confession. The two reunited at Charles’ sister’s place, and eventually, the truth about everything came out — including that Oliver proposed back in California.

So while Loretta was upset that Oliver basically used a fake persona to get closer to her again, she realized that he was very-much her brand of crazy. She ended up proposing to him (after getting into a fight with Charles’ sister), and the two now have an opportunity to plan a wedding!

Is it a little too early for that to happen this season? You could easily argue that but at the same time, things can go by quickly in the TV world … and that easily could happen here.

What did you think about Oliver and Loretta being engaged on Only Murders in the Building season 4?

