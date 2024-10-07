Yellowjackets season 3 premiere date: October 2024 update

As we get deeper into the month of October, what more can be said when it comes to Yellowjackets season 3 over at Showtime?

The past few weeks have actually been rather exciting behind the scenes here, and for a multitude of different reasons. After all, consider some castings! Not only did we learn that Joel McHale is coming on board in an unspecified role, but so is Hilary Swank! The latter could even end up being a series regular in the event the show comes back for a season 4, which at this point feels likely.

So is there a chance that some premiere date news is going to come out this month? It would be fun but, at the same time, it feels pretty unlikely that it is going to be coming out this soon. After all, it looks like the series will return in 2025, but we are thinking that February or March is the best-case scenario; personally, it makes the most sense to announce a date in December around the time that Dexter: Origin Sin premieres. After all, we’re not sure that the two shows are going to be airing at the same time, so when one ends, the other will start up.

Now if you are hoping for there to be some huge Yellowjackets news this month, we would say to look towards production wrapping up. A lot of early estimations suggested that production could be done in the next few weeks, but we always say to take news like that with a grain of salt, as things can change on a dime and for a number of different reasons.

What do you most want to see at this point moving into Yellowjackets season 3?

Have any theories about McHale and Swank’s castings? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

