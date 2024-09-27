Yellowjackets season 3 spoilers: Hilary Swank cast in major role

If you needed another reason to be excited entering Yellowjackets season 3 on Showtime, let’s just say we’ve got you covered.

According to a new report from Deadline, Hilary Swank is going to join the show in a significant role, one that could lead to her being a series regular if / when the show gets picked up for a season 4. A lot of details are still to be revealed about her character, but the site speculates that she could be playing an adult version of one of the teenagers and the more that you consider this, the more it does make a certain element of sense.

After all, take a moment here to consider the following: Swank would be around the right age to play an adult version of one of the characters. Also, we know that there are some other characters who could presumably be alive still in the present. We know that there are likely to be at least a few more major deaths, but there’s a reason why Shauna, Van, Taissa, and some other characters have not talked all that much about whether or not some other people are still around. It gives the show that much more of a space to play around here.

For now, we just hope that season 2 gives us a far better sense of how the Yellowjackets in the past transition out of winter — and beyond just that, what other sort of obstacles they are going to be faced with in the present. Natalie’s death feels like it is going to loom large for the series — or, at the very least, it will during the early going here.

