Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 7 promo: A fight?

Leading up to the release of Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 7 in just a couple of days, Hulu has released a new promo. Are you ready for the absolutely insane world we are getting in “Valley of the Dolls”?

Well, if you head over to the link here, you can see the full video that shows the great deal of chaos that is seemingly coming up within this episode, which is fronted of course by Melissa McCarthy as Charles-Haden Savage’s sister. She is giving the trio a safehouse but clearly, they won’t be alone there as the episode progresses. Just from what we see in here alone, you are also going to see Loretta, Bev Melon, plus the actors in Eva Longoria, Zach Galifianakis, and Eugene Levy stopping by at various points.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Only Murders in the Building discussion — there are multiple videos a week all season!

Now, from a comedic perspective, we certainly do think that this episode is going to be rather fun. However, at the same time we do find ourselves still with some major questions. Take, for starters, whether or not we’re almost getting too much of a good thing. We don’t blame any major star appearing on Only Murders in the Building for wanting to do the show, given that it’s a chance to work with some comedy legends. However, this season in particular has gravitated more and more to the idea that more famous people is a good thing, even though we’re not entirely sure it is.

With that being said, we will at least say that the idea of Meryl Streep kicking someone in the face is really fun, and it is not super-hard to understand why anyone out there would be excited to see that play out.

Given that there are only four more episodes to go this season, let’s hope for big answers on the Sazz Pataki mystery — we don’t want to spend a lot of time waiting!

Related – What more could we learn on this Only Murders in the Building episode?

What are you most excited to see moving into Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 7?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







