Rescue: Hi-Surf season 1 episode 5 spoilers: ‘XXL’ danger

Are you excited to learn a bit more about Rescue: Hi-Surf season 1 episode 5 coming to Fox next week? Well, let’s just say the danger is going up a notch! The whole idea of this show is to present a number of high-stakes crises and with that in mind, you cannot be shocked by the notion that more are coming. This one may just be worse than most due to dangerous surf conditions.

We will go ahead and say here that we’re not exactly the best judge of what is safe or what is not, as we’re not a surfer and the concept of a lot of this is foreign to us. However, at the same time we do recognize that if the waves are this bad, why go out? The problem is that there are always going to be thrill-seekers, including some who get in way over their head.

To get some more details now on what’s ahead in this episode, be sure to check out the full Rescue: Hi-Surf season 1 episode 5 synopsis below:

The lifeguards of the North Shore experience the most dangerous ocean conditions the district has seen in years. Sonny assigns Laka as acting lieutenant as Em has the day off and joins Jenn to catch some massive waves. Meanwhile, Kainalu’s father pressures him to leave his shift and help him with his campaign over patrolling the beaches. Hina thinks she is ready to back-up the rescue skis, and Laka and Will almost make it through the day when a fight breaks out among locals. Emotions reach a boiling point for Sonny when he experiences another loss in the all-new “XXL” episode of Rescue: Hi-Surf airing Monday, Oct 14 (9:02-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RHS-105) (TV-14 L,V)

Beyond seeing some great drama in this episode, let’s also hope that this is the episode that stops the bleeding in the ratings for a moment! The numbers have declined one week after the other here…

What do you most want to see moving into Rescue: Hi-Surf season 1 episode 5 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







