SEAL Team season 8: Show EP on what could have been

Following the SEAL Team series finale today, it makes sense to start to wonder the following: Did that have to be it?

After all, remember that the writers were not aware that this would be the final season of the Paramount+ show until most of the way through production. This created a complicated scenario here where they were able to tie up some loose ends for the series finale, but the entire season may have looked a little bit different had they known what was coming from the jump.

So what would some of the stories have looked like in a potential season 8? We’re at least happy to get a little more news on that. Speaking to TVLine, showrunner Spencer Hudnut suggested that they had some ideas, but a lot would be dependent on some financial and contractual factors:

That was going to be largely dictated by the contractual things you run into when you get to an end of a Season 7, the actors who have to come to a decision…. But when I originally broke this season, the end of the season was Jason and Mandy arriving in Afghanistan to go on this journey, this road to atonement for Jason, which we had to then kind of cram into the episode in a different way. My hope was to set them off on a path where Jason was on the road to figuring out a way to forgive himself, and wipe the stains of war off of him, but also land in a place where we could get them into trouble to start a potential Season 8 in a really big way.

Obviously, there could have been some really emotional stuff in another season, but that wasn’t meant to be. While it would have been great to have more, the reality here is that it’s really rare to get seven seasons for any show in this current era. That simple fact alone should be celebrated.

