SEAL Team series finale: How did Jason Hayes’ story end?

The SEAL Team series finale has now come and gone — so did it end in a way that satisfies everyone out there?

Well, it is easy to say for starters here that endings are hard to pull off; yet, this show did at least honor everyone who was a part of it in a really respectful way. A lot of characters had their moments in the sun, whether it be Jason, Ray, Sonny, or Davis.

First and foremost, we should just celebrate the fact that David Boreanaz’s character did not die, which was a significant concern for a good chunk of the season. He is now living out by the water with Mandy, seemingly working to ensure that war “doesn’t have the last word.” (Fittingly, “The Last Word” is the title for this particular episode.)

In some way, these characters are all still working to serve in their own ways. Ray has found himself in the best position he can to help veterans who need it most, Sonny wants to do what he can to make Lisa’s dream into a reality, and there is a sense of peace within the conflict and the drama that we’ve seen over the years. These aren’t characters that can shake away the past, and we don’t think that this was ever the real intention here. Instead, it was about using that past to craft a better future.

Kudos to SEAL Team for finding a way to bring in a lot of characters we’ve seen over the years, and to the producers for understanding that there is a balance of nostalgia and present-day conflicts that a show like this needs.

Are we going to miss this?

A million percent, as few other shows have even tried to depict the struggles of active-duty military and veterans like this one. However, it feels right that we got an ending that felt for the most part hopeful, and even one that honored the loss of Clay, the most devastating death arguably in the history of the show.

What did you think about the events of the SEAL Team series finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments!

