Wednesday season 2 premiere date: An October 2024 update

Is there a chance that we are going to learn something rather substantial about Wednesday season 2 between now and October’s end?

At this point, we should go ahead and note that we understand he impatience here. It has been nearly two years at this point since the first season aired, and that is a long time for any show — let alone one geared to a somewhat-younger audience. The good news is that we tend to think that Jenna Ortega and the rest of the cast are in the home stretch of production at this point. The bad news, however, is that there is still a good bit of work to be done.

To be specific here, filming still has to be wrapped up and once it is, you then get into the struggle of making sure that the episodes are properly edited and then ready to go. This is not something that happens quickly, as that process takes several months. This is one of the reasons why we do not anticipate Wednesday being back until the fall of next year.

For the reasons mentioned above, it feels abundantly clear that there won’t be any premiere-date news announced in October and instead, you are just going to have to exercise more patience. Other than maybe a little bit of behind-the-scenes content, we’re not sure that anything at all is going to be unveiled this month. The focus is still on making sure that production winds down perfectly, and many of the new cast members have already been revealed. Netflix has plenty of time still to promote the show! We don’t think that they are off somewhere worried that there are not going to be enough eyeballs on the finished product at this particular point in time.

