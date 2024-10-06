Is Yellowstone season 5 new tonight on Paramount Network, 10/6?

Is Yellowstone season 5 new tonight on Paramount Network? We probably don’t have to tell you this, but there is a ton of great stuff to be excited about right now.

Well, there is always some good and bad news to discuss here, but let’s start by getting the bad out of the way: There is no new installment set for tonight. The folks at the network are going to be making us wait for a little while longer. The good news is that you won’t be waiting too long, all things considered. The plan here is for the show to return on November 10, and we imagine that there are going to be some more trailers and previews on the way here soon.

There is no denying at this point that this is the most secretive stretch of the show in its history, and for pretty good reason. After all, nobody wants the truth about John Dutton to be revealed in advance! Why would they? The only thing that we can say with a certain measure of confidence here is that the family patriarch is probably going to be killed off, mostly because it is really hard to imagine him just disappearing.

Now, in the event that John is 100% gone, this does introduce a different mystery altogether in trying to figure out who will take over the ranch — if anyone really does. The battle for its future could prove to be really ugly for a number of different reasons, including the fact that Beth and Jamie clearly don’t need a reason this serious to fight. The comparisons to Succession feel almost inevitable based on where the story is right now.

